EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday!

Well, what a beautiful weekend we had! Especially on Sunday! It already feels like Spring and we are still 2 weeks away!

Well bundle up in the mornings, it is still pretty chilly, however, we are expecting a high of 76 degrees today!

We are looking at all 70s this week and possibly our first 80-degree mark of the year soon!

Have an amazing Monday, everyone!☀️