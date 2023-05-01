EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday!☀️
Expect a beautiful start to the week! Winds will only be 10-15mph.💨
Dry conditions for today but we are tracking some moisture for your Tuesday and Thursday! Only 10% chance of rain as of now.
Have a terrific Thursday, everyone!
