EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday!

Well that triple digit streak continues!!🥵🧴☀️

Today will be our 39th day of back to back triple digits.

We will be under a Heat Advisory Tuesday at noon until Thursday night at midnight.

Expect a high of 105 today and a humid morning, due to the rain last night.☔️

We are expecting to hit 110 degrees once again this week! Drink lots of water and stay indoors!