EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy first Monday of October!

Grab the corduroy pants and jackets! It is starting to feel like Fall!

Expect a high 92 degrees today, however, it’s the only day in the 90s in the 9-Day Forecast.

Expect 80s for the rest of the week, and rain for the next 8 days.

So, grab the rain gear, and et ready for 70s throughout your weekend!