EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Happy Monday and let the leaves fall from the trees because we’re finally starting to feel fall temperatures in the Borderland.

If you’re heading out the house this morning, you’ll be feeling strong winds from 15 to 20 miles per hour. However, by the afternoon winds will begin to calm down to 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Although we’re forecasting a high of 65 degrees at 3 p.m. we’re predicting to go down in the upper 50s by the evening with gusts and northeast winds picking up to 35 miles per hour.