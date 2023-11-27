EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Happy Monday, the start of the week is here and we’re predicting mostly cloudy skies across the borderland. 😶‍🌫️

If you’re reading this in the morning, you’ll begin to see partly cloudy skies with no rain. However, by 12 p.m. we’re forecasting mostly cloudy skies lingering all day through the evening.🌥️

At 3 p.m. we’re predicting to reach a high of 57 degrees. As for 6 p.m. we will begin to drop down to 49 degrees. If you’re planning to leave your home today, don’t forget your sweater or light jacket. 🧥🧣