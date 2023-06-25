Two dogs escaped their yard and got lost in the Franklin Mountains. If this heat is dangerous for people, it’s dangerous for pets too! Thankfully, Animal Services of El Paso went up into the mountains, found the dogs, and even carried one of them down. Lolo and Lili are safe at home and rehydrated. Please think about Lolo and Lili during the Excessive Heat Warning Monday and Tuesday. Your forecast is below…

Lolo and Lili… two dogs rescued from the heat by Animal Services

TONIGHT: A Heat Advisory remains in effect until midnight. The skies will be clear, and the winds will be light and variable at 5-15 mph. The low will drop to 78.

FORECAST: Weather Authority Alert: An Excessive Heat Warning is posted Monday and Tuesday. Monday will likely be the hottest day with a high of 110. The S winds will range from 10-20 mph, and the skies will be sunny. Tuesday will be hot and 109. On Wednesday, the giant ridge of high pressure slowly starts to break down. Wednesday will be sunny and 105. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a high of 103. Friday will be partly cloudy and 102. Saturday will be partly cloudy and 100. We could see the first storms of the monsoon Sunday night.