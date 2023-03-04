I’ve got to be honest… SATURDAY was a gorgeous day. It was so nice, I washed TWO cars (pic below). Hey, if you see a meteorologist washing his/her car, you should be able to get at least a few days out of that car wash, right?? Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT:  The skies will be clear overnight, and the breeze out of the SW will range from 5-10 mph.  The low will be warmer at 42. 

FORECAST:  Sunday will be mostly sunny with a few clouds and moderate winds in the afternoon.  The SW winds will gust to near 35 mph (no dust).  Sunday’s high: 77.  Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a high of 76.  Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and 75.  Wednesday will be cloudy with moderate winds (no dust) and a high of 73.  Thursday will start out with cloudy skies and a few showers and turn very windy as a low-pressure system moves through the Borderland.  SW winds will pick up and gust to near 50 mph, causing a dusty haze.  Thursday’s high: 70.  On Friday, the high of 53* will happen in the morning as a cold front blows in for the afternoon.  The NW winds will range from 15-45 mph and will feel very chilly at times.  Saturday will be mostly sunny but windy with a high of 54.  Sunday will be sunny with light winds and a high of 60.