Mother’s Day is next weekend, so make sure you do something special for mom. My Aunt Patsy is like my second mom, so I planted a vegetable garden for her. If you love gardening as much as I do, it’s a great time to plant vegetables. I recommend yellow squash, burpless cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and large tomatoes! I wish I could give all the moms a better forecast for Mother’s Day; unfortunately, it’s looking very hot and windy at this point. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be clear, and the winds will be light out of the SW at 5-10 mph. The low will be 55.



FORECAST: Sunday will start out perfect with sunshine and light winds, but the winds will become moderately gusty by afternoon. With a high of 90, expect SW winds to range from 10-30 mph with stronger gusts on the eastern slopes of the mountains. The good news… no dust! Monday will also be sunny with moderately gusty winds in the afternoon… no dust. Monday’s high: 88. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a few clouds and a high of 88. Tuesday’s afternoon will be breezy with west winds to 25 mph. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and breezy with a high of 87. High pressure starts to build up on Thursday for the Mother’s Day weekend. Thursday will be sunny and 90. Friday will be sunny with moderate winds and a high of 94. Saturday will bring gusty winds and a dusty haze with a high of 98. Mother’s Day (at this point in the long range data) will very hot with a high of 100, strong winds, and blowing dust.