Did you enjoy losing an hour of sleep this morning? Couldn’t we change the clocks on Saturday afternoons at 4 PM instead? Oh, well. At least the weather felt warmer today. Spring officially begins next Sunday at 9:33 AM. We hit 81 that day before a low-pressure system ushers in some chilly winds and rain the following week. The weather just can’t decide if it wants to be winter or spring. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: We will see a few passing clouds tonight. The winds will remain steady, out of the SW at 10-25 mph. The stronger gusts will be on the east slopes of the mountains.

FORECAST: Monday will be slightly cooler and moderately windy as a low-pressure system sweeps through New Mexico. The high will drop to 68. The NW-west winds will range from 10-35 mph and will feel cool in the morning. The skies will be sunny with no dust. Tuesday will be nearly perfect with sunshine and light winds. Tuesday’s high: 74. Wednesday will be “one of those days” with gusty winds and a dusty haze. The SW winds will gust to near 50 mph, and the high will be a very warm 82. Cooler air blows in on Thursday with a few clouds and a high of 72. The winds will be gusty with a dusty haze; expect peak gusts at 50 mph. Friday will be partly cloudy and 65. Saturday will be mostly sunny and 75. Sunday will be mostly sunny with warm breezes and a high of 81.