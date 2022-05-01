I wish I had better news for all the moms who will be celebrated and honored this weekend; unfortunately, we are in for some powerful winds, blowing dust, and potential record heat. If we hit 100 this Saturday as I am predicting, it would tie the old record of 100 set in 2020. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT:  The skies will be clear, and the moderately gusty winds will slowly die down in the night.  SW winds will range from 10-30 mph but will become a light breeze overnight.  The low will be 62.


FORECAST:  Monday will be sunny with moderately gusty winds in the afternoon… no dust.  The west-SW winds will range from 10-30 mph with stronger gusts right on the eastern slopes of the mountains.  Monday’s high:  89.  Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a few clouds and a high of 88.  Tuesday’s afternoon will be breezy with west winds to 25 mph.  Wednesday will be partly cloudy and breezy with a high of 87.  High pressure starts to build up on Thursday for the Mother’s Day weekend.  Thursday will be sunny and 90.  Friday will be sunny and breezy with a high of 94.  Saturday will bring gusty winds and a dusty haze with a high of 100, potentially our first triple-digit day of the year.  Mother’s Day will very hot with a high of 98 and strong, gusty winds and blowing dust.  We could see peak gusts near 60 mph on Sunday.  Monday will be windy and cooler with the passage of a cold front.  Monday’s high:  78.