I wish I had better news for all the moms who will be celebrated and honored this weekend; unfortunately, we are in for some powerful winds, blowing dust, and potential record heat. If we hit 100 this Saturday as I am predicting, it would tie the old record of 100 set in 2020. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be clear, and the moderately gusty winds will slowly die down in the night. SW winds will range from 10-30 mph but will become a light breeze overnight. The low will be 62.



FORECAST: Monday will be sunny with moderately gusty winds in the afternoon… no dust. The west-SW winds will range from 10-30 mph with stronger gusts right on the eastern slopes of the mountains. Monday’s high: 89. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a few clouds and a high of 88. Tuesday’s afternoon will be breezy with west winds to 25 mph. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and breezy with a high of 87. High pressure starts to build up on Thursday for the Mother’s Day weekend. Thursday will be sunny and 90. Friday will be sunny and breezy with a high of 94. Saturday will bring gusty winds and a dusty haze with a high of 100, potentially our first triple-digit day of the year. Mother’s Day will very hot with a high of 98 and strong, gusty winds and blowing dust. We could see peak gusts near 60 mph on Sunday. Monday will be windy and cooler with the passage of a cold front. Monday’s high: 78.