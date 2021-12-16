Mild, Warmer Friday; Cold Front Saturday; Even Colder Sunday with a Wintry Mix — Your 9-Day Forecast

It’s wonderful to go for a walk at night to see all the beautiful lights. Tonight will be a great night to walk thanks to light winds and mild temperatures. That’s all going to change this weekend as a significant cold front blows in. We could even see a few flakes on Sunday if you’re in the right place. Here’s your forecast…

THURSDAY NIGHT: The skies will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight. That will keep the low at 41 at the airport. The winds will be light and variable at calm to 10 mph.

FORECAST: Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy and slightly warmer with a high of 66. The SW breezes will pick up and gust to near 20 mph. On Saturday, get ready for a significant cold front. Expect chilly NE winds to gust to near 40 mph, stronger on the west slopes. The high will be 57 on Saturday, and we could even see a few drops of rain Saturday evening. On Sunday, a low-pressure system moves over the Borderland as colder air continues to blow in. Under cloudy skies, we’ll see mainly rain showers in the lowlands with a few snowflakes mixed in up on Trans-Mountain. Sunday’s high: 50. On Monday, the skies turn sunny again as the high rebounds to 62. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and 68. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with warm winds and a high of 71. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a high of 72. Christmas Eve will be gorgeous day with mostly sunny skies and a high of 70. On Christmas Day, a cold front brings in cooler winds under mostly cloudy skies. The high will drop to 64.