Mild Monday; A Few Drops, Windy Wednesday; Chilly Thanksgiving Winds — Your 9-Day Forecast

My trees are confused. My flowering pear trees (below) are normally bright yellow just before Thanksgiving. Because we have been so warm this month, they are mostly still green with striking patches of red. Pretty… but unusual. What they really need is a good freeze, and we’ll have a chance to hit 32-degrees Friday morning. Here’s your forecast…

SUNDAY NIGHT: The skies will be partly to mostly cloudy as the chilly winds continue to cause stronger gusts on the west slopes of the mountains. The NE winds will range from 10-25 mph, and the low will drop to 39.

FORECAST: Monday will be mostly sunny with just a few clouds and a high of 68. The winds will not be gusty, out of the NE-east at 5-10 mph. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 73. On Wednesday, a low-pressure system brings clouds and even a few light rain showers. The high will be 67, and the winds will be moderately gusty. On Thanksgiving Day, look for partly cloudy skies and chilly winds as another cold front comes in. The morning will feel very chilly, and the high will be 59. We could touch 32 at the airport Friday morning, colder in the valley. Black Friday will be sunny and 66 with light winds. Saturday will be mostly sunny and a little windy at time with a high of 69. Sunday will be mostly sunny and 70.