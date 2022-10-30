We are in for a treat rather than a trick for Halloween! Monday will be partly cloudy and mild, so kids like Nathan (below) will have a great time getting candy. By the way, Nathan is Natasia Paloma’s son. Can you believe little Nate is 5 years old?? And what a Spiderman. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The partly cloudy skies will help keep the temperature up just a bit tonight. With a low of 46, expect light, variable winds at calm to 10 mph.

FORECAST: The only thing spooky about Halloween will be those cute little goblins at your front door. Halloween will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 72. The winds will be light and variable at calm to 10 mph, a perfect evening for Trick-or-Treating. Tuesday will be sunny and 76. Wednesday will be sunny with warm breezes and a high of 76. On Thursday, the winds will pick up in the afternoon and become quite gusty in advance of a powerful low-pressure system and cold front. Thursday’s high will climb to 77, and the SW winds will gust to 50+ mph, stirring up a dusty haze by afternoon. On Friday, as the low-pressure system approaches, look for mostly cloudy skies, chilly gusts, and a high of 61. We may even see a few drops of rain by Friday evening. Early Saturday morning, we’ll see cold rain showers and cloudy skies most of the day. Saturday’s high: 56. Sunday will be sunny and 71. Monday will be sunny and 77. Don’t forget to turn clocks back one hour Saturday night.