EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Hope you all have a great Memorial Monday!

We are looking at another hot week ahead!🥵☀️ All 90s this week, even throughout your weekend.

Slightly breezy conditions for your Memorial Monday, which will feel very nice with the heat.💨

Winds will be much stronger Wednesday and Thursday! More possible storms Sunday through Tuesday of next week!