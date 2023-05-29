EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Hope you all have a great Memorial Monday!
We are looking at another hot week ahead!🥵☀️ All 90s this week, even throughout your weekend.
Slightly breezy conditions for your Memorial Monday, which will feel very nice with the heat.💨
Winds will be much stronger Wednesday and Thursday! More possible storms Sunday through Tuesday of next week!
