Well, my friends, it’s Football Sunday!!! And tonight, exclusively on KTSM, the Cowboys play! As always, your news team predicts the winner of tonight’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. For the record, I tried to pick the Dallas Cowboys to win. Karla begged me to change my vote so that the Cowboys would actually win. (Karla seems to be referring to my poor record for selecting winning teams.) Okay, okay… Dallas fans, I’m picking the other team… for you! You’re welcome. Your forecast is below…

TONIGHT: We are in for another very, very cold night tonight. Under clear skies, the winds will be light out of the NW at 5-10 mph. The low will drop to 27 at the airport, 23 in the valley.

FORECAST: After a cold morning, Monday will warm up to 63. Expect mostly sunny skies with just a few high clouds. The variable winds will range from 5-10 mph. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and the warmest day of the week with a high of 68. On Wednesday, the skies will turn mostly cloudy by afternoon with a few drops of rain possible late that evening. Wednesday’s high: 66. Thursday will be a winter-like day with a high of 52. Expect chilly winds and rain showers much of the day. The chilly winds will follow us into Friday with a high of 55. Friday’s skies will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Saturday will be mostly sunny and 59.