Looking ahead to El Paso’s winter outlook 2021

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration is calling for a 70% chance of La Niña returning between November 2021 and January 2022. This is what it means for El Paso.

La Niña is a weather phenomenon that begins in the Pacific Ocean. Warm ocean water and clouds move west during a La Niña weather pattern. This means places like the southwestern United States can be very dry. So let’s break it down even further for the Sun City.

For the months of November-January 2021-22, the forecast calls for a 50-60% warmer than average winter in the Desert Southwest.

Courtesy: Climate Prediction Center

As for precipitation, it looks like a 50-60% drier than average winter for the Desert Southwest.

Courtesy: Climate Prediction Center

Remember, this is a long term forecast based on climate data for our region. Weather is what happens every day.

Therefore, regardless of the climate outlook calling for a drier and warmer winter than average, we could still see a significant cold snap and/or a significant precipitation event throughout the course of our winter season.



