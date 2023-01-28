It was a “top down” day… finally!! And I’m talking about convertibles, of course. I lowered the top on mine today because the weather was so beautiful (pic below). The high was 66! Karla and others on Facebook suggested I might look a little bit like President Joe Biden, but I think it just might be the glasses. Anyhooo…. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: We’ll see a few clouds overnight, and the moderate winds will slowly die down to a light breeze. The west winds will gust to near 20 mph for a while before diminishing to a light breeze at 5 to 10 mph. The low will be 37.

FORECAST: Sunday will be mostly sunny with warm breezes from the SW. The SW winds will range from 10-20 mph in the afternoon, not quite as gusty as on Saturday. The high will be 66. Monday will be mostly sunny and warm as well with a high of 66. The SW winds will range from 10-20 mph. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 65. The winds will become moderate by late in the afternoon. On Wednesday, a low-pressure system pushes through from Arizona. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a few raindrops. Wednesday’s high: 57. On Thursday, the clouds clear out, and the winds will be chilly at times. Thursday’s high: 58. Friday warms right back up to 65 under mostly sunny skies.