It was a “top down” day… finally!! And I’m talking about convertibles, of course. I lowered the top on mine today because the weather was so beautiful (pic below). The high was 66! Karla and others on Facebook suggested I might look a little bit like President Joe Biden, but I think it just might be the glasses. Anyhooo…. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT:  We’ll see a few clouds overnight, and the moderate winds will slowly die down to a light breeze.  The west winds will gust to near 20 mph for a while before diminishing to a light breeze at 5 to 10 mph.  The low will be 37.

FORECAST:  Sunday will be mostly sunny with warm breezes from the SW.  The SW winds will range from 10-20 mph in the afternoon, not quite as gusty as on Saturday. The high will be 66.  Monday will be mostly sunny and warm as well with a high of 66. The SW winds will range from 10-20 mph.  Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 65.  The winds will become moderate by late in the afternoon.  On Wednesday, a low-pressure system pushes through from Arizona.  Expect mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a few raindrops.  Wednesday’s high: 57.  On Thursday, the clouds clear out, and the winds will be chilly at times.  Thursday’s high: 58.  Friday warms right back up to 65 under mostly sunny skies.