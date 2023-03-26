Sky watchers, we are in for a rare celestial treat just past sunset on Tuesday night, March 28. Five planets will align. Those planets will be Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Uranus, and Mars. First, look to the west and find the moon. Follow the graphic that I made below to find the planets in their unusual alignment. The brightest planets will be Venus and Jupiter. You may need binoculars to see the other planets well. Enjoy! Your forecast is below…

TONIGHT: The skies will be clear, and the moderately gusty winds will slowly die down in the night tonight. Until then, the west winds will range from 10-35 mph. The low will be 41.

FORECAST: Monday will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 71. The winds will be lighter, coming in from the west-NW at 10-20 mph. A mild cool front moves in on Tuesday dropping the high to 68. Tuesday will be sunny with cool winds in the morning. On Wednesday, warm winds will take the high temperature up to 80. The skies will be partly cloudy. On Thursday, prepare for strong winds and blowing dust with a high of 81. Friday will bring cooler winds, sunny skies, and a high of 67. Saturday will warm right back up to 76 under mostly sunny skies. Sunday will be mostly sunny and 81 with warm, moderate afternoon winds. Monday will be sunny with gusty winds and a dusty haze. Monday’s high: 83.