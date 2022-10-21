Lawn Lovers, if you’re like me, you love green grass all winter long (pic below). Well, I’ve issued a LAWN ALERT because we are down to the last few days that you can plant seasonal ryegrass. Here are the steps:

Mow your lawn very short and dethatch any dead grass. Spread the seasonal ryegrass over the existing grass generously. Apply a non-weed-n-feed fertilizer with high nitrogen. Water in!

Your new lawn should sprout within 7 to 10 days! The best part: ryegrass stays green even in freezing temperatures and requires far less water than Bermudagrass. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: Enjoy a mild Football Friday Night. Expect mostly clear skies with just a few clouds. The SW-west winds will range from 5-20 mph, breezy at times, and the low will drop to 64.

FORECAST: Saturday will be warm and moderately windy with partly cloudy skies. The SW winds will pick up in the afternoon and gust to 30+mph. The skies will be partly cloudy, and the high will climb to a very warm 85. On Sunday, Weather Authority Alert! A powerful low-pressure system will stir up the winds by afternoon. Those gusty winds will gust to near 50 mph, stirring up a dusty haze. The skies will be partly to mostly cloudy on Sunday. On Monday, those powerful winds turn much, much cooler with a high of 62. Expect a chance of passing rain showers on Monday in addition to the chilly, gusty winds. Tuesday morning will start out clear and cold, but Tuesday afternoon will be beautiful with a high of 68. Wednesday will be sunny and 75. Thursday will be mostly sunny but very windy as another system approaches. Thursday’s high: 74. Friday will be cooler after the passage of a cold front. Friday’s high: 68.