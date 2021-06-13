SUNDAY NIGHT: Weather Authority Alert: A Heat Advisory remains in effect until midnight. The heat will bring isolated showers and t-showers, offering a chance to cool down. The SE winds will range from 10-15 mph except near storms with occasional gusts. The low will be 77.
FORECAST: Monday will be partly cloudy with late day storms and a high of 102. The SE winds will range from 10-15 mph, and the humidity will feel uncomfortable in the afternoon. Tuesday will be 100 with partly cloudy skies and isolated late day t-storms. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 99. Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high of 98. Friday will be mostly sunny and 98. We return to the triple-digits by Father’s Day weekend. Saturday will be sunny and 100. Father’s Day will be sunny with a high of 105!
Late Night Storms Possible; Monday Evening Storms; Back to the 90s by Wednesday — Your 9-Day Forecast
