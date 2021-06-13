Late Night Storms Possible; Monday Evening Storms; Back to the 90s by Wednesday — Your 9-Day Forecast

SUNDAY NIGHT:  Weather Authority Alert:  A Heat Advisory remains in effect until midnight.  The heat will bring isolated showers and t-showers, offering a chance to cool down.  The SE winds will range from 10-15 mph except near storms with occasional gusts.  The low will be 77.
FORECAST:  Monday will be partly cloudy with late day storms and a high of 102.  The SE winds will range from 10-15 mph, and the humidity will feel uncomfortable in the afternoon.  Tuesday will be 100 with partly cloudy skies and isolated late day t-storms.  Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 99.  Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high of 98.  Friday will be mostly sunny and 98.  We return to the triple-digits by Father’s Day weekend.  Saturday will be sunny and 100.  Father’s Day will be sunny with a high of 105!

