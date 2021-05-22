Late Evening T-Shower Chances, but No Chance of Storms Sunday; First 100 Day This Week? Your 9-Day Forecast

SATURDAY NIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy with a chance of isolated evening t-showers. Some storms have the potential to produce gusty winds and brief, heavy rainfall. The low will be 63, and the winds will be south-SW at 10-20 mph.

FORECAST: Sunday will be sunny and breezy, a beautiful day. With a high of 92, expect SW winds to range from 10-20 mph. Monday will be sunny and breezy as well with a high of 93. The SW winds will range from 10-20 mph. Tuesday will be sunny and 94 with a breezy afternoon. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and 96. High pressure continues to build over northern Mexico, increasing the highs. Thursday will be partly cloudy and 97. Friday has the potential to be our first 100-degree day with sunny skies and hot breezes. Saturday will also be sunny and 100. Sunday will be partly cloudy and 99. Memorial Day will start out sunny but end with scattered showers and t-showers, some of which may become strong. Monday’s high: 97.