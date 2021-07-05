Late Evening Storms; T-Showers Through Wednesday; Near 100 by Friday — Your 9-Day Forecast

I snapped this picture of a sculpture at the Canyons at Cimarron on the west side with a t-storm moving over. We have storm chances tonight, tomorrow, and Wednesday before we dry out at the end of the week.

MONDAY NIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy, but scattered t-showers will develop and roll through the Borderland this evening. We could see brief, locally heavy rain out of some storms. The north winds will range from 5-10 mph, and the low will be 71.

FORECAST: Tuesday will be partly cloudy but will turn mostly cloudy by late afternoon as the t-showers develop. With dew points in the 60s, we’ll feel that familiar humidity in the afternoon. Tuesday’s high will be 92. Late Tuesday night, the winds will shift east as a very mild “cool” front blows in. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and t-showers and a high of 89. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with highs of 93 on Thursday and 98 on Friday. Saturday will be partly cloudy and 98 with a return of the late day t-storms. Sunday will be partly cloudy and 94 with t-showers. Monday will be mostly sunny and 96 with only a slight chance of storms. Tuesday and Wednesday will be storm free and hot in the upper 90s.