Late Evening Storms; T-Showers Through Wednesday; Near 100 by Friday — Your 9-Day Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

I snapped this picture of a sculpture at the Canyons at Cimarron on the west side with a t-storm moving over. We have storm chances tonight, tomorrow, and Wednesday before we dry out at the end of the week.

MONDAY NIGHT:  The skies will be partly cloudy, but scattered t-showers will develop and roll through the Borderland this evening.  We could see brief, locally heavy rain out of some storms.  The north winds will range from 5-10 mph, and the low will be 71.
FORECAST:  Tuesday will be partly cloudy but will turn mostly cloudy by late afternoon as the t-showers develop.  With dew points in the 60s, we’ll feel that familiar humidity in the afternoon.  Tuesday’s high will be 92.  Late Tuesday night, the winds will shift east as a very mild “cool” front blows in.  Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and t-showers and a high of 89.  Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with highs of 93 on Thursday and 98 on Friday.  Saturday will be partly cloudy and 98 with a return of the late day t-storms.  Sunday will be partly cloudy and 94 with t-showers.  Monday will be mostly sunny and 96 with only a slight chance of storms.  Tuesday and Wednesday will be storm free and hot in the upper 90s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather_Header