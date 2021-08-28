Late Day T-Showers Sunday; Heavy Rain Threat Due to Hurricane Nora — Your 9-Day Forecast

The good news for the Borderland is that Hurricane Nora, off the west coast of Mexico, will be deflected west into southern Arizona, so that (at this point) the Borderland will be spared a direct hit. However, Nora will deposit a significant amount of moisture in the region by Wednesday night. Towns such as Deming, Lordsburg, and Silver City could receive an exceptional amount of rain. In El Paso and Las Cruces, we will certainly face the possibility of heavy rainfall with some t-showers, especially on Thursday. We need to watch Nora carefully this week and be ready. Here’s your forecast…

SATURDAY NIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and t-showers. Some individual storms may produce brief, locally heavy rainfall. Storms will clear up late evening. The East winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the low will be 71.

FORECAST: Sunday will start out sunny and beautiful, but the clouds will build up in the afternoon with a high of 93. Again, we can expect a round of late day showers and t-showers. On Monday, look for partly cloudy skies with a high of 94. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 96. On Wednesday, look for additional cloud cover and humidity as the outer bands of Hurricane Nora approach Arizona. Wednesday’s high: 90. We can expect showers and t-showers on Wednesday. On Thursday, the threat of heavy rainfall increases, somewhat for El Paso but substantially for western New Mexico. Thursday’s high: 89.