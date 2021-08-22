Last Chance for Storms Tonight Before El Paso Heats Up for the Workweek — Your 9-Day Forecast

SUNDAY NIGHT:  The skies will be partly to mostly cloudy early with widely scattered showers and t-showers.  Some storms may produce brief, locally heavy rainfall.  Overnight, expect all the storms to clear up.  The low will be 73, and the SE winds will range from 5-15 mph.
FORECAST:  Monday will be partly cloudy and very warm with a high of 95.  The main flow of monsoon moisture moves west of El Paso for a few days, so El Paso will not have a good chance of storms.  Cities such as Deming and Silver City plus the mountains of New Mexico still have a great chance of t-showers.  The south winds will range from 5-15 mph.  Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 96.  The mostly sunny days continue Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid 90s.  Starting late Friday night, we’ll see isolated t-storms begin to creep back into the El Paso area.  Friday’s high:  94.  Saturday and Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with isolated late day t-showers both evenings.  Highs will be in the low 90s.

