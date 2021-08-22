Last Chance for Storms Tonight Before El Paso Heats Up for the Workweek — Your 9-Day Forecast

SUNDAY NIGHT: The skies will be partly to mostly cloudy early with widely scattered showers and t-showers. Some storms may produce brief, locally heavy rainfall. Overnight, expect all the storms to clear up. The low will be 73, and the SE winds will range from 5-15 mph.

FORECAST: Monday will be partly cloudy and very warm with a high of 95. The main flow of monsoon moisture moves west of El Paso for a few days, so El Paso will not have a good chance of storms. Cities such as Deming and Silver City plus the mountains of New Mexico still have a great chance of t-showers. The south winds will range from 5-15 mph. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 96. The mostly sunny days continue Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid 90s. Starting late Friday night, we’ll see isolated t-storms begin to creep back into the El Paso area. Friday’s high: 94. Saturday and Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with isolated late day t-showers both evenings. Highs will be in the low 90s.