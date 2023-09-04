EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Labor Day Monday!☀️

Hopefully most of you have the day off! However, if you do plan on doing some grilling outside today, expect sightly windy conditions. Winds will be at 15-25mph.

Make sure nothings flying away if you are going to be cooking outside with your family.🍔🍟🥤

We have also now matched the same number of triple digits in 1994, our hottest Summer, and we still expecting even more! Which means 2023 is going to go down in the record books as the hottest Summer ever!☀️

Stay cool out there!