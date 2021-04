El Paso, TX (KTSM) — The pollen levels for Monday will be greater than levels seen over the weekend. It will be extend further into the very high range.

Main allergens remain to be Juniper, Mulberry, Cedar and Ash.

Since, weather has a major influence on pollen dispersal, this increase is due in part to higher temperatures drier conditions and spring winds.

If you have these allergies, today will likely be more difficult outdoors.