KTSM’S Allergy Alert Forecast

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Pollen concentrations for Friday will be falling but will remain in the very high range.

This forecast of lower pollen concentration is based on falling temperatures.

Based on past pollen counts and expected weather conditions, pollen levels for Saturday will be falling but will remain in the high much like Friday.

This lowering of pollen concentrations is a result of falling temperatures and higher dew points which may lead to rain showers starting Saturday night into Sunday.

This reduction in pollen levels should be a relief to allergy sufferers.