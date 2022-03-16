EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – We are expected to hit the first 80s mark of the week today, but also get some gusty afternoon winds.

I would not suggest washing your car in the next two days as today we’re expecting to see 30 mph gusts and Thursday a cold front moves in that will bring stronger winds.

We will warm up to lower 80s this afternoon in the Borderland before the temperatures drop back to 70s Thursday.

The cold front will cool us down even more on Friday as our expected highs are in upper 60s.

Saturday will be an ideal day for some outdoor activities with temperatures back in mid 70s.

Sunday is our first day of spring followed by warm temperatures in the 80s but also another cold front that will bring much stronger winds than on Thursday.

This cold front will drop temperatures down by 20 degrees on Monday.