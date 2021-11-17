Karla’s Wednesday Forecast on 9: Warm day despite the cold front, significant cooling expected tomorrow

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – We are still staying a few degrees above average despite the cold front that moved in, but expect a significant cooling with the backdoor cold front coming our way tonight.

Afternoon high for El Paso today is 74 degrees and 72 in Las Cruces.

Expect winds to blow 10 to 15 mph.

Another backdoor cold front is coming our way tonight into Thursday morning and will cool us down to below average temperatures tomorrow afternoon.

Stronger winds will pick up after midnight, expect gusts up to 35 mph, however those will mellow down later on in the day to breezes of 25 mph.

Afternoon high is expected to reach 61 degrees, which is a few degrees below average temperatures for this time of the year.

We will slightly warm up going into the weekend, before another cold front comes in beginning of next week.