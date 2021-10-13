Karla’s Wednesday Forecast on 9: Cooler temperatures today, ahead of another cool front Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As that cold front passes through our area we are left with cooler temperatures, but clear and sunny skies before another cold front comes our way tomorrow.

Today’s temperatures will be slightly below average, expecting our high to reach mid 70s in El Paso.

Winds will be blowing at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

On Thursday another cold front will move in and bring us strong winds along with cooler temperatures.

This will last until Friday, when a high pressure takes over for the weekend warming us up to low 80s.

Good time to plan out some outdoor activities this weekend.