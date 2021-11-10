Karla’s Wednesday Forecast on 9: Cold front brings us seasonal temperatures, expect more cold fronts coming our way

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The cold front we’re been awaiting has finally arrived, but it’s only going to cool us down to seasonal temperatures.

Expect a breezy afternoon with winds blowing 10-20 mph in the Borderland.

We will still stay above average today with temperatures reaching 77 degrees.

Tomorrow, that cool air will filter in and drop temperatures for a few degrees to mid 70s.

Another two cold fronts are in our forecast , one coming our way Friday and another on Sunday.

These will not cool us down significantly, but keep us at seasonal temperatures.

