Karla’s Wednesday Forecast on 9: Above average temperatures sticking around for the rest of the week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Another warm day is ahead of us as a high pressure system takes over our area.

Expect to see above average temperatures in the Borderland for the rest of the week. Today we are expected to warm up to low to mid 80s.

Winds will be mild, blowing from 5 to 10 mph.

You can expect similar conditions for the rest of the week so keep in mind some outdoor activities to plan out.

A cold front will move into the area in Tuesday of next week, dropping our temperatures to upper 70s and bringing windy conditions.