Karla’s Veteran’s Day Forecast: As cooler air drifts in, we have another mild cold front at our back door

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Expect another seasonal day in the Borderland as that cooler air filters in before another mild cold front visits tomorrow.

We have cooled down just a few degrees since yesterday due to that cold front that moved it, but it didn’t cool us down as much, it just brought us those seasonal temperatures

Afternoon high for El Paso is 72 degrees and 70 for Las Cruces.

Winds will be blowing from the north at the speed of 10 to 15 mph.

We have a backdoor cold front coming our way on Friday that will mostly cool us down in the early morning hours, but the afternoon temperatures will be in low 70s just like today.