Karla’s Tuesday Forecast on 9: Warm and sunny Dia de los Muertos, expecting a cold front tomorrow

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Expect another day of above average temperatures before we cool down slightly with a mild cold front coming our way.

We will be nearing 80s once again today in the afternoon. Expect 79 degrees in El Paso and 77 in Las Cruces.

Winds will be mild, blowing from 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday will be similar for most of the day, but evening hours into Thursday morning a cold front will move into our area.

This cold front will drop our overnight temperatures to mid 40s and afternoon highs to low 70s. Expect to see some breezy conditions as well.