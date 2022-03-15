EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – We will be warming up a few degrees above average today as we expect another cold front on Thursday that will bring us some strong winds.

Tuesday’s afternoon high in El Paso is expected to reach 75 degrees and 74 in Las Cruces with mild winds.

Wednesday will be much breezier, but we will hit our first 80 mark of the week.

A cold front will move in on Thursday and drop us back to 70s as well as bring some stronger winds.

Friday and Saturday will be very pleasant days.

Sunday is our first day of spring and another day of the week we are expecting to hit 80 degree mark, however it will bring another cold front that will keep us windy despite the warm temperatures.

That cold front will cool us down on Monday bringing temperatures back to upper 60s.