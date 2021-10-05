Karla’s Tuesday Forecast on 9: Possible overnight storms, staying warm during the day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today is the only day this week we will see some storm chances pass our area, but most of the day we will be staying quite dry and warm.

Those storm chances will be the highest in the evening hours going into Wednesday morning, mostly north and west of El Paso, around Las Cruces and Deming area.

Expected high temperature in El Paso is 86 degrees and 85 in Las Cruces.

We are staying slightly above average for this time of the year and will keep warming up by the end of this week, possibly hitting temperatures in the 90s.

