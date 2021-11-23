Karla’s Tuesday Forecast on 9: Pleasant and cloudy day ahead, expecting rain tomorrow

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – We will be warming up into above average temperatures as we await for a cooldown and rain chances on Wednesday.

Expect 71 degrees in El Paso this afternoon and 68 in Las Cruces.

Tomorrow, a cold front will move into our area and bring us some rain chances and seasonal temperatures.

We will be cooling down to upper 50s by Thanksgiving as the cooler air filters in.

Expect breezy conditions as well.

As of right now, we are not expecting rain for Thanksgiving in the Borderland.

Since you are already reading this, I will remind you to take your turkey out of the freezer to thaw!