Karla’s Tuesday Forecast on 9: Hold on to your Halloween decorations, strong winds to reach 40 mph

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – We are under Wind Advisory today, expecting strong winds to reach 40 mph speed.

Expected high in El Paso will be in mid 80s with winds hitting 15 to 25 mph in the morning and speeding up to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon and evening.

The Wind Advisory will be active from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. tonight.

Las Cruces could be expecting 20 to 30 mph winds in the morning and 35 to 45 mph in the evening.

Temperature high in Las Cruces is expected to hit mid 70s today.

With the cold front bringing us strong winds today, they should be waning by tomorrow. However, we will still have some cool air filtering in and bringing temperatures in El Paso to mid 70s.

Thursday going into Friday we can expect another cold front coming our way and brining us more windy conditions.