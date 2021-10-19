Karla’s Tuesday Forecast on 9: Breezy and warm today, above average temperatures for the rest of the week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A mild cold front is overtaking our area today bringing us some breezy conditions and cooling us down just a few degrees, but still keeping us above average.

Today’s high in El Paso is expected to reach 81 degrees and 77 degrees in Las Cruces.

A high pressure system will overtake the area for the rest of the week keeping temperatures above average.

Saturday going into Sunday, we will get another mild cold front that will bring breezy winds, but won’t cool us down much.

We can expect the next stronger cold front to come our way next Tuesday and we could see some stronger winds blowing starting next Wednesday with temperatures dropping to high 70s in El Paso.