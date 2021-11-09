Karla’s Tuesday Forecast on 9: Above average temperatures stick around; mild cold front coming our way

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – We will see another day of above average temperatures in the Borderland before a mild cold front slightly cools us down.

Expect daily highs in low 80s once again in El Paso and upper 70s in Las Cruces.

Winds will be mild, blowing from 5 to 10 mph.

A cold front will move into our region tomorrow, but will only drop our temperatures to mid 70s, which is still above average for this time of the year.

Expect breezy winds in the afternoon hours.

Thursday will be a few degrees cooler than Wednesday as the cool air filters in, but no major changes.