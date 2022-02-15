EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – We get to enjoy above average temperatures in upper 70s today, but soon those will cool down as a cold front moves in and brings us strong winds.

We’re expecting 77 degrees in El Paso and 75 in Las Cruces, with south westerly winds blowing up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Those winds will pick up significantly on Wednesday afternoon with gusts up to 50 mph.

This cold front will also bring us slight rain chances and drop our temperatures to mid 60s.

The cooling will continue until Thursday as more cold air filters in and drops our daily high to mid 50s.

We will start to warm up to seasonal temperatures with the start of the weekend until we see another storm system come our way next week with more rain chances and windy conditions.