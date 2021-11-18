Karla’s Thursday Forecast on 9: Windy morning and cool afternoon, warming up for the weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Expect strong winds this morning as well as below average temperatures in the afternoon.

National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory until 9 a.m. this morning. Expect gusts blowing up to 45 mph.

Those winds will mellow down into the afternoon down to 25 mph.

Because of the backdoor cold front that moved in last night we will also experience below average temperatures for this afternoon. Expect 61 degrees in El Paso and 58 in Las Cruces.

Expect a slow warming trend for the weekend with temperatures rising to mid 70s.