Karla’s Thursday Forecast on 9: Windy conditions today, warming up for the weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Below average temperatures and windy afternoon is in our forecast for today, before a high pressure system takes over and warms us up over the weekend.

The cold front in our area is keeping us cooler this morning and our daily high temperature in mid to high 70s.

We can expect a windy afternoon with winds picking up to 25 mph, not as strong as earlier this week, but still enough to suggest tying down any Halloween decorations that you have outside.

On Friday, a high pressure system will move in and start warming us up for the weekend when we can expect temperature highs in low to mid 80s.

Skies will be sunny and clear, a good time to plan out some outdoor activities and enjoy the comfortable fall weather.