Karla’s Thursday Forecast on 9: Waking up to a cooler morning before quickly warming up for the weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – We’re waking up with cooler temperatures because of that low pressure system that moved in last night, but expect those to warm up soon just in time for the weekend.

That backdoor cold front has brought us some cooler breezes this morning, with tempretures in mid 40s in El Paso and even upper 30s in Las Cruces.

We will warm up to 70 degrees in the afternoon, seasonal temperature for this time of the year, but the Borderland weather has spoiled us with those above average temperatures in the past couple of weeks.

You can expect those to return as soon as tomorrow as a high pressure system quickly warms us up to those upper 70s and even 80s over the weekend.