Karla’s Thursday Forecast on 9: Seasonal temperatures in the afternoon, expect a warm Halloween weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – We’re expecting a nice day in the Borderland, with seasonal temperatures in mid 70s, mild winds and sunny skies.

The low pressure system cooled us down to those average temperatures for this time of the year, we’re expecting to heat up to 73 degrees in the afternoon in El Paso and up to 71 degrees in Las Cruces.

Sunny skies and mild winds will make this day pleasant, even though our morning lows are now in the 40s.

A high pressure system will take over our region this weekend, warming us up to possibly 80 degrees on Saturday.

Halloween will be warm in upper 70s – a perfect day for trick-or-treating!