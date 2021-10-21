Karla’s Thursday Forecast on 9: Another warm day in the Borderland, nearing record highs Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Above average temperatures are persisting in the Borderland as we continue to feel the impact of a high pressure system in our area.

Today’s high in El Paso is expected to reach 85 degrees with mild winds blowing 5 to 10 mph.

Friday will be another day with above average temperatures, expecting to hit near all time record set in 1899 at 89 degrees. We are expecting to hit 86 degrees tomorrow afternoon.

You can start planning out your weekend already with some outdoorsy activities, because the sunny skies and warm temperatures will follow into Saturday and Sunday, with some breezy conditions on Saturday.

Expect a cold front next Tuesday that will drop our temperatures to upper 70s and bring stronger winds.