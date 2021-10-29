Karla’s Spooky Friday Forecast on 9: Warming up for the weekend, expect perfect weather for trick-or-treating

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A high pressure system is moving into our area an will be warming us up to above average temperatures this weekend.

Expect sunny and relatively clear skies today with a warm afternoon at 78 degrees in El Paso and 74 in Las Cruces.

Mild winds will be blowing 5 to 10 mph.

As that high pressure system kicks in we can be expecting the temperatures to possibly climb to 80s this weekend.

You can still expect cooler mornings so bundle up when heading out!

We will stay slightly above average until Tuesday when a cold front will move in, possibly dropping our afternoon temperatures down to upper 60s.

