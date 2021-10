EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – We will be enjoying sunny skies this Monday but some moderate winds as well, with temperatures reaching mid 80s.

El Paso is expected to see moderate 10-15 mph winds blowing from the south and continuing into Tuesday, that will be gustier.

Wednesday will be our coolest day of the week with highs in the lower 70s.

Those cooler temperatures will stick around for the weekend as well as another mild cool front moves in on Friday, bringing more breezy winds.