Karla’s Monday Forecast on 9: Staying warm ahead of fall cool-down

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – We’re still staying fairly warm with temperatures in mid 90s on Monday, before a cold front hits us in the evening going into Tuesday morning.

Expected temperature for El Paso today is 94 degrees and 93 in Las Cruces.

We will be staying dry and warm, but as we head into the evening those temperatures will start to drop with some breezy winds coming in.

A low pressure system just north of us will bring that fall cool-down bringing temperatures to mid 80s and seasonal weather for this time of the year.

Tuesday and Wednesday we will be staying in lower to mid 80s with some breezy winds.